SAN ANGELO, Texas — Breast Cancer is one of the most commonly known forms of cancer but there are still several misconceptions.

BreastCancer.org was founded by Marisa C. Weiss, MD in her belief that cancer patients need more time to ask critical questions about their care then what’s provided during a doctor’s appointment. They are a digital resource to help people find reliable answers to questions about their risk, diagnosis, treatment plan, surgical options, and more.

One of the many topics this organization covers is combating the myths about Breast Cancer in order to better inform the public.

Some of these myths include; using deodorant and carrying your phone in your bra can cause breast cancer, mammograms guarantee that breast cancer will be found early, and many more.

Myths vs. Facts

Myth: Those without a family history of breast cancer will not get it.

Fact: Most people diagnosed with breast cancer do not have any known family history.

According to breastcancer.org, only about 5–10% of breast cancers are believed to be hereditary, meaning they’re caused by abnormal changes (or mutations) in certain genes passed from parent to child. This suggests that the vast majority of people are affected by other factors that are out of their control

Myth: If you maintain a healthy lifestyle you don’t have to worry about cancer.

Fact: A healthy lifestyle may lower risk but it can not eliminate it.

The focus on lifestyle and environmental factors can be misleading since most cases are caused by factors outside of their control. Keeping a healthy lifestyle is important but it is still important to receive regular screenings.

Myth: Wearing a bra, carrying a phone in your bra, and deodorant all cause cancer

Fact: None of these statements have been scientifically proven

Wearing a bra – The theory is that wearing a bra can restrict the flow of lymph fluid which causes toxic substances to build however a 2014 study found no link between the two.

Carrying a phone in your bra – This is still being studied but there is currently no evidence proving this as true. Most studies have focused on radiation from the phone increases the risk of tumors. Although not proven it is recommended phones are kept away from your body as much as possible.

Wearing deodorant – It is thought that the deodorants containing aluminum and other chemicals can absorb into lymph nodes, and into the breast tissue, increasing the risk of cancer. The only evidence behind this theory currently is that women that regularly use deodorant have higher concentrations of aluminum in their breast tissue.

Myth: Annual mammograms guarantee breast cancer will be found early.

Fact: Mammography is the best early detection tool currently but it does not always find breast cancer at an early stage.

Although a mammogram is a very good tool it is not foolproof and can return false-negative results. It’s estimated that mammograms miss about 20% of breast cancers at the time of screening according to the organization. This can be caused by dense breast tissue more commonly found in younger women. It is important to pay attention to any changes in breast tissue and perform monthly self-examinations.

Myth: Breast cancer always causes a lump to form.

Fact: This does not always happen, especially in earlier stages.

Any lump that is felt through the skin or was not there before should be checked out by a healthcare professional however breast cancer is not always that apparent. Performing self-examinations is always a good idea but it is not a substitute for regular screening which can look deeper.

Myth: Breast Cancer only occurs in older women

Fact: Breast cancer can occur in men and women of any age

Being female and older has a higher risk of breast cancer however it is not impossible for younger women and men to develop. In 2017, about 4% of invasive breast cancers were diagnosed in women under the age of 40 which means one in every 25 occurrences happened to women under 40.

Breast cancer is even rarer in men, but it does happen. People often think men can not get breast cancer due to a lack of breasts however men do have breast tissue. Male breast cancer accounts for less than 1% of all breast cancers diagnosed in the U.S. and because it is rarer, men are usually diagnosed in more advanced stages.

No one should face breast cancer alone, donate to breastcancer.org to support free resources and programming for people affected by breast cancer: https://give.breastcancer.org/give/294499/…