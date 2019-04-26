Watch: Brayton Point Tower Implosions

SOMERSET, Mass. (WPRI) — The Brayton Point cooling towers are no more.

The Somerset skyline changed dramatically Saturday morning as the two 500-foot towers were demolished.

According to the new owners of the property, Commercial Development Company, Inc., Brayton Point was once the largest coal-fired power plant in New England and the implosion of the cooling towers represents a significant milestone towards the development of “Brayton Point Commerce Center,” a world-class logistical port and support center built to support renewable energy and the emerging U.S. offshore wind sector.

Built in 1957 and commissioned in 1963, the Brayton Point Power Station was the last coal-fired power station in Massachusetts to provide power to the regional grid. At its peak, Brayton Point had a capacity of 1,600 megawatts and employed more than 250 full-time staff.

The plant had four generation units providing electricity to 1.5 million homes using coal and fuel oil over the course of its operations. After more than six decades of use, the Brayton Point Power Station stopped producing power in May 2017.

The moment many in Southeastern MA and RI were waiting for all morning. Brayton Point #TowerImplosions. @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/gMVJZ1LGwQ— Eric Halperin- WPRI (@EricHalperinTV) April 27, 2019

Close up video from our #mastcam of the explosives that took down the Brayton Point towers earlier this morning. @ShiinaHL and I worked this all morning along with the rest of our teams and will have more tonight on @wpri12 @FOXProvidence pic.twitter.com/LFWwklne4e— Ryan Welch (@RyanWelchPhotog) April 27, 2019

Before & After.



The Brayton Point Cooling Towers are gone. @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/uXLilBiIOC— Caroline Goggin (@CarolineGoggin) April 27, 2019

20 minutes until the Brayton Point #TowerImplosions! Caroline Goggin – WPRI has a LIVE look inside one watch party in Fall River.Posted by WPRI 12 on Saturday, April 27, 2019

A number of road closures and parking restrictions were in place in the area surrounding Brayton Point, and the U.S. Coast Guard set up a perimeter in the water to ensure boats don’t get too close.

Once the all-clear was given after the demolition, the roads and waterways fully reopened.

Brayton Point was once the largest coal-fired power plant in New England.

According to the company, the implosion represented the tallest cooling towers ever imploded in the world.

Once the entire power plant is razed, it will be renamed the “Brayton Point Commerce Center” and support the emerging U.S. offshore wind industry.