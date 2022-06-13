SAN ANGELO, Texas — On June 8 San Angelo Police Department was called to the scene of a body found in Irion County on June 13 SAPD released new information on the homicide investigation.

SAPD’s Criminal Investigation Division obtained an arrest warrant for Paul Zipper for the murder of Shawn Clark. This was a result of the investigations that took place on Dena Drive and out in Irion County.

Shawn Clark had originally been reported missing since May 24, 2022, and his family believed he had been shot at the time of his disappearance.

The warrant was executed at the Tom Green County Jail as Zipper is currently in custody at that location for previous charges.

Paul Zipper

Paul Zipper was booked into the Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office on May 27, 2022, and was charged with murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, evading arrest with vehicle, and miscellaneous parole violations. His bond is set at $1,010,000.