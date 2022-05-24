SAN ANGELO, Texas — U.S. Senator John Cornyn released a statement regarding the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas that has left 16 children and 1 teacher dead.

“The shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde is every parent and teacher’s worst nightmare. No parent, child, or teacher should ever have to wonder whether it’s safe to go to school.”

“This is an excruciatingly difficult time for the tight-knit Uvalde community and for all Texans as we mourn this terrible tragedy. My heart goes out to those in the hospital receiving care and to the loved ones of those who lost their lives. As a parent, the pain they must be feeling is unimaginable.”

“I am in touch with local officials in Uvalde and will continue to monitor the situation. I’m grateful to law enforcement and everyone who worked to stop the shooter and to the medical staff working now to prevent further loss of life.”