Subject of all day manhunt jailed tonight in Schleicher County

San Angelo – The Schleicher County sheriff’s office confirms tonight 33-year-old Jose Daniel Lopez Cervantes of Kerrville is in custody in the Schleicher County jail.

Earlier today — DPS troopers attempted to stop a black passenger car on Highway 277 between Eldorado and Christoval when the driver drove away.

Sheriff David Doran says Cervantes fled on foot after the car crashed into a fence on County Road 312. A woman in the car was taken into custody — and officers also found a handgun in the car.

Schools in Schleicher county were on lockdown for a time earlier in the day as a precaution.

Cervantes is jailed tonight on a charge of evading arrest.