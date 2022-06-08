SAN ANGELO, Texas — On June 8 at 8 AM the San Angelo Police Department was contacted by Irion County Sheriff’s Office in regards to the remains of a male subject being located near the 500blk of Penrose Road in Irion County.

SAPD’s Criminal Investigation and Crime Scene Division arrived at the scene in order to gather evidence and begin conducting an investigation. The male subject’s remains are being transported to Lubbock, Texas to undergo an autopsy to determine the identity of the subject and determine the cause of death.

The SAPD is withholding the identity of the male subject pending positive identification from the results of the autopsy.

This incident is currently being investigated as a homicide investigation and nothing further will be released at this time.

