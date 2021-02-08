Precautionary Citywide Advisory: Do Not Use Water

Courtesy of Lorelei Day:

San Angelo, Texas (February 8)- The San Angelo Water Utilities Department began receiving numerous complaints about an unusual odor in their tap water in the PaulAnn area. The odor is typically more noticeable during aeration of the water, for instance while showering or washing your hands in a sink.

The City sent a laboratory crew to the area to speak to several residents and to collect water samples in an effort to determine the cause and source of the odor. Water samples have been shipped overnight to an independent laboratory to help determine the cause.

As a precaution, water utilities requests that you do not use the water citywide until the cause and source is determined. This includes bathing. Water can be used for flushing of toilets or for watering landscape. Laboratory test results should be available within 24-48 hours.

Chlorine residuals and bacteria tests in the area are normal. There is no concern for bacterial contamination, which is being monitored continuously at this time.

This is a precautionary advisory until we have more information.

If you have questions concerning this matter, you may contact the Water Quality Lab at 325-481-2722.