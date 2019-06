Update 2:20pm:

The press conference has concluded. We will post the recorded video in its entirety shortly.

Update 2:00pm:

Fields has received a life sentence.

James Fields Jr., who pleaded guilty to 29 of 30 federal hate crimes charges will receive his sentence today. Hearings have been ongoing since 9:00 this morning in Charlottesville, VA. Fields will be sentenced for his actions during the 2017 Unite the Right Rally, during which he drove his car into a crowd of counter-protesters.