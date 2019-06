SAN ANGELO, TX - Salt water or "brine" contamination is a common issue during oil exploration and extraction. Angelo State University and Shell Oil are working on a project that could speed up the recovery time of impacted land from more than fifty years, to just ten.

The conversation about the environmental risks and impacts of oil exploration and extraction is not new. Now, ASU and Shell have teamed up to develop a method for rehabilitating land impacted by brine and salt water spills with the Saltgrass Project.