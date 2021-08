SAN ANGELO, Texas — The San Angelo Elks will host the monthly Veterans and First Responders Breakfast on Saturday, August 21, 2021.

The breakfast will be held from 7:30am to 9:30am at the newly remodeled Elks Lodge at 2121 South Chadbourne and is free for any veterans, regardless of when they served, and all first responders.

The Veterans and First Responders Breakfast is held on the third Saturday of every month.