SAN ANGELO, Texas — Stamford’s defensive coordinator Jaron Roberts has been named the Brady Bulldogs new head football coach ahead of the 2023 high school football season.

The new head coach replaces Shay Easterwood, who accepted a role at Abernathy High to become the offensive coordinator for the football team.

Roberts was the defensive coordinator for Stamford for the past two seasons. Prior to that, he was the offensive coordinator for one year at Merkle, offensive coordinator for five seasons at Falls City and had a stop at Wellington, rounding out his 15-year coaching career.

“Well, I’m excited to take over at Brady because they’re very similar to the programs that I’ve been a part of. They got good hard-working kids and the programs that we’ve been a part of and established, it’s all been built on that DNA of hard work, discipline, accountability, and if you do those things, then a lot of times success is going to follow.”

Brady finished last season 5-6 overall and reached the bi-district round of the playoffs before falling to Alpine 57-55. This year, the new head coach wants to continue building the pieces for a successful program.

“I just told the kids be patient and come to work ready to go every single day. Work hard, and the success is going to follow. That’s really the recipe that we’ve got to take through the rest of the summer, into two-a-days and then as we get started in the season.”