SAN ANGELO, Texas (ConchoValleyHomepage) — The State of Texas v. Cristin Bradley trial continued its fourth day of proceedings on Thursday, July 27, with two new witnesses taking the stand, one of whom described the symptoms and fight for the life of 2-month-old Brixlee Lee in her last moments alive.

Dr. Robert Johnson, chief toxicologist and medical examiner of the Tarrant County Medical Office, spoke with the prosecution about how the urine and blood samples taken from Lee and the suspects were tested. Johnson said that the instruments used in drug testing samples are varied in their design and targeted drug, with some machines being more capable of finding certain drugs than others.

The defense would question Johnson about the validity of the testing methods, citing the several factors that were in play during the acquisition and transportation of the samples to be cause for concern. Johnson noted that the time at which the samples were collected plays a substantial role in the overall test results due to how quickly the drugs may dissipate within any given sample. He also confirmed that at least one sample sent to the Medical Examiner’s Office did not have a collection time documented on its label.

“We’re really at the mercy of the hospitals and their documentation,” Johnson said.

Dr. Jamye Coffman, medical director of the Child Advocacy Resources and Evaluation (CARE) team at Cook Children’s Medical Center in Forth Worth, Texas, took the stand next. Coffman said that Lee was suffering from several medical complications upon her arrival to the hospital and throughout her stay, some of which are listed as follows:

Organ failure

Extreme swelling due to fluid retention stemming from organ failure

Extensive brain injury caused by prolonged periods of being unable to breathe

Congenital syphilis

A peeling rash and multiple lesions due to congenital syphilis

Scabby lips due to congenital syphilis

Kidney problems due to congenital syphilis

Multiple puncture marks from needles, causing bluish skin discoloration

Multiple “blown veins,” veins that have ruptured by being punctured with a needle

Several infections

Septic shock

A low white blood count caused by sepsis

Seizures

Possible pain or discomfort due to skeletal changes and damage observed in a skeletal survey

Coffman also noted that medical logs taken by Lee’s family during the baby’s time at their home showed that the infant was likely suffering from dehydration, malnutrition, rhinovirus and a low heartrate.

“All of these she had are preventable,” Coffman said.

Coffman stated that Lee was unresponsive to pain or other stimuli. Lee was given blood pressure and seizure medication, put on a ventilator and given CPR several times, among other forms of treatment. She was also given fentanyl, an opioid narcotic commonly used to treat pain, to ease her discomfort and prevent possible withdrawal symptoms.

Coffman said that Lee was eventually taken off of her ventilator once the hospital concluded that there was nothing that could be done to save her life. Lee would then die in the arms of a hospital chaplain on Nov. 10, 2020.

“Ive seen a lot of horrible things in my time, and for something to bother me is rare,” Coffman said. “This has haunted me.”