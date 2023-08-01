SAN ANGELO, Texas (ConchoValleyHomepage) — Day six of The State of Texas vs. Cristin Bradley trial continued on Tuesday, Aug. 1, with the prosecution recalling Rodney Black, a former SAPD officer, and Jeremy Cannady, an active sergeant of SAPD’s Crimes Against Children Unit, to the witness stand.

Black stated that he was responsible for making a report on data from a phone download derived from a phone recovered during Bradley’s arrest. Black said that he used a Physical Analyzer computer application created by Cellebrite, a digital intelligence software company, to analyze the evidence in the phone download and create the report.

The defense then raised an objection, stating that data the prosecution had taken from Black’s phone report was “cherry-picked” to remove context from several phone messages and would potentially create a false narrative that would skew the jury’s record. Judge Carmen Dusek overruled this objection, finding that no context was removed from Black’s phone report and that the testimonies provided by Jarod Browne, an individual who worked with the Texas Rangers and provided SAPD with a separate phone report, and Black were substantial given their qualifications.

Cannady returned to the stand next and was presented with text messages taken from the phone. The messages spanned the latter months of 2020 and detailed a falling out that had occurred between Bradley and Nathan Lee, the father of Brixlee Lee.

The prosecution then turned to search history results taken from other devices in the home and from the phone. The discussed searches began on Aug. 28, 2020, and spanned until Nov. 2, 2020, just five days before the incident. They included search queries concerning neonatal abstinence syndrome, symptoms and treatment for several STDs and alternative methods for counteracting dehydration, among other topics.

Previous Reporting