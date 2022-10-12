BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Brownsville man faces multiple charges after an argument over his lunch escalated to violence, police alleged Wednesday.

Daniel Garza, 25, was arrested at around 8 a.m. Tuesday at the 2300 block of Shidler Drive on charges of assault family violence, unlawful restraint, and abandon/endanger child intentional/knowingly/reckless/criminal negligence, according to a news release from the Brownsville Police Department.

Officers responded to the location with lights and sirens following an emergency call alleging an assault, and when officers arrived they interviewed Garza and a woman, police said.

“Garza told officers it was a verbal argument with the victim since the victim did not provide lunch for him,” police stated in the news release. “Officers made contact with the victim, who told officers that Garza was upset because she did not buy Clorox at the store a couple of days ago.”

The victim showed officers where she provided Garza with lunch. Investigator Martin Sandoval, public information officer for the Brownsville Police Department, told ValleyCentral the officers saw the lunch on the floor where Garza is alleged to have thrown it earlier in the morning.

During the argument, the woman was holding the couple’s 2-month-old child.

According to police, Garza kept clenching his fist and making movements so as to strike the woman.

“At one point, Garza tried to punch the victim and missed,” police said. “The punch did strike the infant on the leg.”

When the woman tried to run away, Garza allegedly locked the door and would not allow her to leave, police said. However, “during the course of the argument, Garza opened the door, and the victim was able to run outside the location,” police detailed.

Garza was arrested and taken to the Brownsville City Jail on Tuesday. He was arraigned Tuesday on the charges, in which his bonds totaled $14,300.