Boy Scouts 21st annual Claybird shootout

San Angelo, – Boy Scouts host 21st annual claybird shoot at the Claybird association to help raise funds for their organization.

Reed Stegall, Boy Scouts chair of the clay bird committee said, ” This gives the Boy Scouts a good chunk of their fundings and with our live auction and silent auction we have going on here today. This is a great way to provide money to a good cause.”

Open to the public and with the help of many volunteers, the shootout became the best money raising opportunity for the Boy Scouts.

“It’s awesome, you know theirs probably twenty-five plus Boy Scouts out here helping o. the stations and they are all excited to see all the shooting. And it’s just a great event.”