BOSQUE COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – A number of Bosque County schools have been included in a threatening mass email.

Sheriff Trace Hendricks said Friday morning that this email threat was sent to approximately 50 schools across Texas that the Sheriff’s Office is aware of.

Sheriff Hendricks says this email is believed to be a hoax. An investigation into the origin of the email is being conducted by state and local authorities.

Bosque County Law Enforcement agencies, in conjunction with school administration, are conducting additional security measures and extra patrols in order to insure the safety of students and school facilities. Although this is believed to a hoax, Sheriff Hendricks says nothing will be left to chance. All Bosque County schools are being monitored closely.