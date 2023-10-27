EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) — Law enforcement officials from the U.S. and Mexico have added new individuals to a list of the border’s Most Wanted.

The “Se Busca Información” initiative, Spanish for seeking information, targets criminal organizations in different parts of the border.

On Friday, officials with U.S. Customs and Border Protection in El Paso and the government of Mexico gathered at the Bridge of the America international bridge to announce the 10 criminal targets.

At least three of the individuals have been featured in the past. All 10, however, are associated with transnational criminal organizations and are wanted by both the U.S. and Mexican law enforcement.

“All of these people have active warrants,” said Anthony “Scott” Good, Chief Patrol Agent for the U.S. Border Patrol’s El Paso Sector. “They’re wanted for murder, they’re wanted for human trafficking, smuggling, drug trafficking. … Just the worst of the worst.”

Authorities did not disclose the names of the individuals, but their photos will be featured in posters, flyers, bulletins and billboards throughout the El Paso-Juarez region. CBP officials say that in Mexico, posters are often placed along busy city streets and stores, while on the U.S. side, they’re placed at U.S. Border Patrol stations, immigration checkpoints and international ports of entry in the El Paso and New Mexico border regions.

Good said it is vital to engage with communities on both sides of the border to get help in finding these wanted criminals. The initiative started in South Texas and expanded to Arizona last summer.

“By increasing public awareness through the ‘Se Busca Información’ initiative, we increase our ability to gather intelligence and apprehend these violent criminal perpetrators making our shared border community safer,” Scott said.

People with information about the targets can report this information to law enforcement at 1 (800) 635-2509 or (915) 314-8194. The public may also convey their information via the WhatsApp communication application. The phone lines are open 24 hours a day and the calls go directly to El Paso Sector Border Patrol call centers.