VIDEO: Juarez mayor confident he’ll overcome COVID-19 complications

Armando Cabada says he'll remain in hospital due to lung inflammation, urges other coronavirus victims not to give up

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – The mayor of Juarez has released dramatic hospital bedside images of his second bout with COVID-19.

The 1:19 minute video he posted on Facebook on Tuesday night shows Armando Cabada breathing with the help of an oxygen line.

“(The doctor) said I will be in the hospital a few more days,” the mayor says. “The lung inflammation has not abated, but it has not grown worse. I am receiving the right treatment and working from the hospital […] on the city’s most important problems.”

Cabada last Sunday was diagnosed with COVID-19 along with his wife and daughter. This is the second time the mayor falls ill with the coronavirus. He overcame the first infection in May without a prolonged hospital stay.

The mayor’s face looked swollen and he was slow of speech. But he said he wanted to give residents an update on his condition.

“I want to thank those who have sent messages. […] We will be well. I have a lot of respect and love for those who are suffering the (pain) of this illness. Keep going. We will make it through this,” he says in the video.

Monica Luevano, one of Cabada’s closest aides, said the mayor was in stable condition Wednesday morning at an undisclosed hospital. She said he was being fed oxygen but that he was not placed on a ventilator.

Juarez, like El Paso, Texas, is going through a major surge of the coronavirus. El Paso has recorded more than 10,000 new infections in the past two weeks, while Juarez has also seen a spike in both deaths and new confirmed infections. Juarez mostly tests only people who show up sick at hospitals, so the true scope of the pandemic is unknown. The Mexican border city has recorded 1,127 deaths since the pandemic began.

Visit the BorderReport.com homepage for the latest exclusive stories and breaking news about issues along the United States-Mexico border.