Tijuana’s ‘restaurant-bars’ ordered to shut down as pandemic drags on

TIJUANA (Border Report) — As a way to prevent further spread of the COVID-19 virus, restaurant-bars in the city are being ordered to cease operations according to Baja California’s Secretary of Health Alonso Pérez Rico.

“Restrictions are on the way, these restaurant-bars were allowed at some point, but that’s not what has been happening,” said Pérez Rico. “We all know that a bar, even if it’s serving food, still has the other activity going on, so in that sense we are restricting that activity in our region.”

Many bar owners have adapted their businesses to include food and operate as “restaurant-bars” to skirt COVID-19 restrictions and avoid closing altogether.

They’ll have to shut down next week.

“The restaurants would be allowed to operate but only at 30 percent capacity and while maintaining hygiene measures put in place such as face coverings, anti-bacterial gels and temperature checks,” said Pérez Rico.

Right now, the city of Tijuana has 844 active coronavirus cases, a drop from recent weeks, according to health statistics.

“Lower figures is what we’re looking for, we want cases to start slowing down,” said Pérez Rico.

The health secretary said they are hoping for fewer than 1,000 positive cases for the current month.

