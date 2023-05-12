SAN DIEGO (Border Report) — On the first day since Title 42 expired, the San Ysidro Port of Entry was fairly uneventful.

Expectations on both sides of the border, including from the Office of Migrant Affairs Office in Tijuana, expected large numbers of migrants to attempt to cross the border between ports of entry and through border crossings.

But the predictions have fallen short.

In San Ysidro, special lanes that were set aside for asylum-seekers were empty as daily commuters walked by throughout the night and into the morning.

Paula migrant from Guatemala and her young daughter were denied access into the U.S. as Title 42 expired May 11 at the San Ysidro Port of Entry. (Jorge Nieto/Special for Border Report)

When Title 42 expired Thursday night, Border Report was there when a woman named Paula from Guatemala and her baby, tried to enter the U.S. only to be denied access by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers.

A second woman also sought to cross but she, too, was turned away.

Neither Paula nor the other woman had CBP One appointments, something the Department of Homeland Security is requiring before migrants can approach ports of entry.

“I was told they were letting people in,” Paula said in Spanish.

She stated she’s tried unsuccessfully for four months to get an appointment.

“I’ll just have to save money and see what happens later,” she said before walking back into Tijuana.

On Friday morning, a woman and her two daughters exited the San Ysidro Port of Entry with smiles on their faces.

They reportedly had secured an appointment beforehand and were given court dates by a CBP officer at the end of their interview.

The trio was met by volunteers with the Rapid Response Network based in San Diego.

It is made up of agencies like Catholic Charities and Jewish Family Service that are helping migrants after they are allowed north of the border.

The woman and her two daughters were walked to a waiting bus.

Rapid Response volunteers said the migrants are given shelter, food and transportation to wherever they have relatives or a sponsor.

Aside from the woman and her two daughters, no other migrants were seen entering the U.S.