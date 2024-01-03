Presidential spokesman tweets photo of rescued family as critics wonder why their captors weren't found, arrested

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – The Mexican government says 31 migrants abducted at gunpoint from a commercial bus on Dec. 30 in the border state of Tamaulipas have been found safe and sound.

The migrants from Venezuela, Ecuador, Colombia, and Mexico were taken off a red Grupo Senda bus on the Reynosa-Matamoros highway near the U.S. border on the evening of Dec. 30 by armed men who used vans to cut off the commercial vehicle.

Interior Minister Luisa Alcalde late Wednesday said Tamaulipas Gov. Americo Villarreal informed her of the rescue. “We thank the state authorities, the National Guard and the armed forces,” she tweeted.

Jesus Ramirez Cuevas, a spokesman for Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said the migrants, including women and children, were taken to a government facility and given medical checkups to ensure their well-being. He also released photographs of the migrants arriving at the facility on a bus, including one shot of families.

Neither official mentioned any arrests, which drew the ire of concerned citizens responding to their posts on social media.

“A rescue without any detainees? That’s odd. Criminals who kidnap migrants to free them three days later?” said Alberto Perez C.

“So, they were kidnapped. That confirms how dangerous it is to travel (in Mexico), be it on public transportation or a private vehicle,” added Luis Cardenas, a computer programmer.

“Mexico, hell for migrants,” said a female poster.