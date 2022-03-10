WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Gov. Greg Abbott held a roundtable with several other officials to speak on the latest efforts at the border.

Abbott was joined by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Director Steve McCraw, Adjutant General of Texas Maj. Gen. Tracy Norris.

The visit to the border is part of the one-year anniversary of Operation Lonestar.

The program first launched on March 4, 2021.

Under Operation Lonestar Texas Highway Patrol Troopers, Special Agents, Texas Rangers, Rotary and Fixed Winged Aircraft and Tactical Boat Teams, along with the Texas National Guard and local law enforcement have worked together in an effort to secure the border.

According to the release, the efforts have led to 208,000 migrant apprehensions, along with more than 11,800 charges for criminal offenses.