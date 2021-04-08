Gov. Abbott: ‘children are sexually abused, neglected’ at San Antonio migrant facility

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KVEO) — On Wednesday, Texas Governor Greg Abbott will hold a press conference to speak on the recent surge of asylum-seeking unaccompanied minors.

During the presser, the governor said that on Wednesday morning the Texas Health and Human Services Commission and Texas Department of Family and Protective Services individually received tips that “allege child abuse and neglect at the federal government’s child and migrant facility at the Freeman Coliseum in San Antonio.”

By law, the state departments are required to inform the Texas Department of Public Safety of the allegations.

“Children at this facility are being sexually assaulted. Second, there are not enough staff to safely supervise the children at this facility. Third, some children in this facility are not eating throughout the day. And fourth, children with COVID are not being physically separated from children without COVID.” Governor Greg Abbott

The governor said that in order to end the abuse, the Biden administration should immediately shut down the San Antonio facility and move all children to other federally run facilities with more space, resources and personnel.

As a result of the allegations, Abbott has ordered the Texas Department of Public Safety and Texas Rangers to begin an investigation headed by Richard Henderson, senior Texas Ranger lieutenant.

The Biden administration has caused this crisis and has repeatedly failed to address it. The Biden administration opened borders. The administration failed to plan for the influx of children that they invited to come. Now they face allegations of despicable cichlid abuse and neglect. This must end. Governor Greg Abbott speaks from the Freeman Coliseum in San Antonio, a federal migrant facility.

When asked where the children would be sent, Abbott said that the Biden administration is in charge of that, along with the federal department of human services.

“Thousands of children have already been sent to multiple locations across the state of Texas, and from every location, I have heard about.. the number of children far exceeds what is allowed by law.” Governor Greg Abbott

WATCH THE FULL PRESS CONFERENCE BELOW: