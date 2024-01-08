EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – A former mayor who led Juarez during some of its most violent years has died, Chihuahua state officials confirmed on Monday. Hector “Teto” Murguía Lardizábal, 70, suffered a heart attack Sunday night and died hours later, his family told Mexican news outlets.

“We join the Murguia Holguin family during their hour of need due to the death of (Murguía), a former mayor of Juarez. We extend our most profound condolences and hope they find peace,” the Chihuahua Secretary General’s Office said in an obituary.

Murguía was a federal representative and senator who served two terms as mayor of Juarez, from 2004-2007 and 2010-2013. He was sworn into that second term in office as drug gangs were killing each other by the thousands, police officials were being accused of collusion with the cartels and middle-class Juarez residents sought refuge in El Paso from the threat of extortion and kidnapping.

In a 2011 interview with The Texas Tribune, Murguía blamed the violence on lack of economic opportunities and insisted the carnage between gangs associated with the Sinaloa and Juarez cartels for the most part did not touch law-abiding citizens.

“I don’t think (Juarez) is the most violent city in Mexico,” he told The Texas Tribune. “The city just had 150,000 people attend a parade, the parks are full every Sunday, the movie theaters are full every weekend and commerce is thriving.”

He said it was impossible for any politician to supervise each policeman in a department with 2,500 officers and said the violence began during his predecessor’s term in office, not his.

“The cause of insecurity is lack of opportunities, lack of employment, lack of education, lack of nutrition, the impunity and lack of justice,” he said in that 2011 interview. “All those elements have come together.”

He told The Tribune he was not corrupt, otherwise people would not have elected him to office nor would he still be alive.

In a statement, El Paso Mayor Oscar Leeser said he was saddened to hear of Murguía’s passing.

“Our condolences go out to his family and loved ones, as well as our sincere appreciation for his collaboration with the City of El Paso on behalf of our region during his time in public service. May he rest in peace,” Leeser said.