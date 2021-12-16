EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – On Wednesday morning, Border Patrol officials say they arrested a convicted murderer, who was among a group of migrants discovered at a check point.

According to officials on the morning of December 15, agents assigned to the Alpine Border Patrol Station arrested five migrants from a failed smuggling attempt at the Highway 118 Border Patrol Checkpoint.

All five were taken to the Alpine Border Patrol station for processing, where it was discovered that one of the migrants – a citizen of Mexico – was convicted of murder and felony assault in Colorado.

Officials say the migrant was convicted on April 12, 2001, in the District Court at Arapahoe County, Colorado, for the offense of Murder 1 and Assault, and sentenced to 20 years and 5 years Department of Corrections.

In addition to the Colorado charges, the migrant was referred to the Big Bend Sector Prosecutions Unit for prosecution under 8 USC 1325.