SAN DIEGO (Border Report) — The Cross Border Xpress, or CBX as it’s known, has become very proficient at getting air travelers across the border into the Tijuana airport bound for destinations within Mexico, but for the next month, it will also work to help get California students into college.

The facility has partnered with the Mexican Consulate in San Diego and a group called the MAAC Project to raise money for college scholarships.

Travelers will get a chance to contribute while at the facility or online as they buy their CBX tickets.

“You’re going to be asked to support these high school students who have been accepted to college,” said Carlos González Gutiérrez, Mexico’s Consul General in San Diego.

Banners like this one have been placed inside the Cross Border Xpress encouraging travelers to donate to a program that is raising money for college scholarships that will benefit needy Latino students in San Diego area. (Salvador Rivera/Border Report)

González says all the money raised will be turned into individual $1,000 scholarships to be given away to less-fortunate Latino students.

“We are hoping that it will increase our fundraising efforts and strengthen our opportunity of helping more students,” he said.

The project is called “Volando Juntos” or “Flying Side by Side” and is part of the Colibrí MX Scholarship program, which is aimed at supporting Latino students who are starting their college educations in the Fall of 2023.

According to the program’s guidelines, students must have a GPA of 2.5 or higher, need financial support, and reside in San Diego County to be eligible.

Students who qualify for the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program can request extra support of $500.

And an additional $5,000 scholarship will be awarded to a student who demonstrates a high level of resiliency.

“I don’t think there’s a better way to help the Latino community in San Diego than supporting access to college for the next generation,” said González. “Fifty-two percent of all students in California K-12 are of Latino origin, it is in the interest of society as a whole to make sure these students are going to college and finishing college.”

The fundraising campaign at CBX will run through the end of February.