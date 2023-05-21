SAN DIEGO (Border Report) — Gunmen shot and killed 10 drivers and wounded nine others taking part in a road race on Saturday afternoon about 90 miles south of the border, according to the Baja California State Attorney General’s Office.

According to a news release issued by the AG’s office, the victims were parked in their “dune buggy” style race cars when several armed men jumped out of a late model silver SUV and started firing at the vehicles.

The ambush happened around 2:15 p.m. Saturday along the Transpeninsular Highway in the small town of San Vicente.

The racers were taking part in a race called the “Cachanillazo” that began earlier in the day in the city of Ensenada. The finish line was in San Felipe on the Gulf of California.

Several videos posted on social media show bodies on the ground while police walk around conducting an investigation.

In one particular video, a woman can be seen running into a building as multiple gunshots are heard in the background.

The identities or nationalities of the victims have not been made public.

Mexico’s Red Cross transported the wounded to hospitals in Northern Baja California.