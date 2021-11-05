Border Patrol arrests more than 100 undocumented immigrants near Eagle Pass

EAGLE PASS, Texas — Border Patrol agents have seen an increase in encounters with undocumented migrants over the past week, with a recent encounter culminating in the arrest of a group of more than 100 undocumented migrants, according to a statement issued by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) on Friday, November 5, 2021.

CBP says agents assigned to the Del Rio Sector’s Eagle Pass Station were informed of a large group of undocumented migrants crossing near the town on November 4.

The agents found and arrested a group of more than 100 people, including children and one 75-year-old woman.

According to CBP, Eagle Pass Station has had nearly 3,500 encounters with migrants in the last seven days.

CBP says the group consisted of migrants from Colombia and Venezuela, who are being processed “in accordance with Customs and Border Protection policies.”