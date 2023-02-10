EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – U.S. Border Patrol agents, operating in the El Paso Sector, disrupted numerous human smuggling schemes this week including discovering several stash houses.

According to Customs and Border Protection, El Paso Sector agents have disrupted 56 human smuggling events within the last seven days, leading to the discovery of more than 300 smuggled migrants.

In addition, since FY2023 began, agents have discovered 67 stash houses with over 874 migrants intercepted.

On Sunday, Feb. 5, agents assigned to the Santa Teresa Station Anti-Smuggling Unit (ASU) disrupted a smuggling attempt and found 26 smuggled migrants crammed inside two SUV’s. Agents saw multiple people jumping into the vehicles on New Mexico Highway 9. Agents then stopped both vehicles, finding 12 migrants inside a Chevrolet Avalanche and 14 inside a Chevrolet Uplander. All migrants from Mexico and El Salvador, including five

unaccompanied minors from Mexico, were medically evaluated and processed. The two U.S.

citizen drivers will face prosecution, according to the CBP.

On Tuesday, Feb. 7, agents assigned to the Las Cruces Border Patrol Station ASU, along with Homeland Security Investigation (HSI) agents, encountered 52 smuggled migrants inside two mobile homes. Agents initially received information about a possible stash located in Las Cruces. Agents subsequently located 52 migrants from Mexico, El Salvador, Guatemala, Venezuela, and Ecuador inside the small homes. All migrants were found in good health despite being housed in what the CBP called “deplorable conditions.”



All the migrants found in Las Cruces were adults and were processed accordingly while two individuals from Mexico and Venezuela will face prosecution.

On Wednesday, Feb. 8, Border Patrol Agents assigned to the Las Cruces Station ASU, along with New Mexico State Police, encountered 17 smuggled migrants inside a local motel being used as a stash house. When agents arrived after they had received a tip, they found seven migrants in one room and 10 more migrants in a second room on the property.



All migrants from Mexico and El Salvador. including an unaccompanied juvenile, from Mexico were found in good health and transported to the station for processing.

Later that same day, agents assigned to the Ysleta Border Patrol Station ASU encountered 25 migrants inside a stash house along with illegal drugs. When agents arrived at the property near Hawkins and North Loop Drive, they saw 13 migrants on the premises with another 12 migrants located inside the house.

Agents discovered 145.6 grams of fentanyl pills (30 pills), 25.9 grams of crystal meth, 26.7 grams of cocaine, 82.3 grams of an unknown substance, and other drug paraphernalia. All migrants from Guatemala and Mexico, including an unaccompanied juvenile from Mexico, were found in good health, and transported for processing.



Citizens are encouraged to report suspicious activity to the U.S. Border Patrol while remaining anonymous by calling 1-800-635-2509.