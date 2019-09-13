Border Patrol Agents arrest convicted sex offender, MS-13 gang member in Eagle Pass, Texas

EAGLE PASS, Texas – Agents for the U.S. Border Patrol arrested Jesus Contreras-Covarrubias, 55, in Eagle Pass, Texas after agents say he entered the United States illegally.

Contreras-Covarrubias, a citizen of Mexico, was convicted of felony sexual abuse in Polk County, Oregon in 1992.

“Agents are making significant criminal arrests along the border and we’ll seek prosecution of these individuals accordingly,” said Del Rio Sector Chief Patrol Agent Raul L. Ortiz. “U.S. Border Patrol agents remain vigilant and committed to safeguarding our communities.”

Also this week, agents say they apprehended a known and confirmed MS-13 gang member from El Salvador after he illegally entered the United States. This arrest happened at the Eagle Pass, Texas station as well. Agents say this man will be charged with “8 USC § 1325 – unlawful entry.” They also say his prior order of removal will be reinstated.