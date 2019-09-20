Border Patrol Agent hit by 18-wheeler while pursuing suspect who fled checkpoint in Sierra Blanca, Texas

On September 17, an eight-year veteran of the U.S. Border Patrol was hit by a passing 18-wheeler while pursuing a suspect.

According to Border Patrol, the chase began around 10:15 p.m. after the suspect , who was driving a stolen vehicle, did not stop while going through the Sierra Blanca Border Patrol Checkpoint. As the suspect sped away, agents began their vehicle pursuit. They chased the driver along I-10 for approximately four miles. The driver then lost control of the stolen vehicle near mile marker 105 and began running away. Shortly after the foot pursuit began, the agent was hit by the passing tractor-trailer.

The agent who was hit was given immediate aid by fellow agents then was taken to a hospital in El Paso for further care.

The driver of the stolen vehicle was arrested by Border Patrol Agents. The 18-wheeler was not involved in the chase but the crash is being investigated.

“This incident is a stark reminder of the dangers that our agents face every day as they carry out their law enforcement duties. We ask that you please keep our agent, his loved ones, and his peers in your thoughts and prayers,” Matthew J. Hudak, Chief Patrol Agent of Big Bend Sector said.