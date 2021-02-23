Boil water notice rescinded for San Angelo

SAN ANGELO, TEXAS — The boil water notice that has been in effect since last week’s winter storm has been rescinded, according to a statement issued by the City of San Angelo this afternoon, Tuesday, February 23, 2021.

The full statement is below.

“On February 16, 2021, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality required the City of San Angelo public water system, PWS TX2260001, to issue a Boil Water Notice to inform customers, individuals, or employees that due to conditions which occurred recently in the public water system, the water in this public water system was required to be boiled prior to use for drinking water or human consumption purposes.

“The public water system has taken the necessary corrective actions to restore the quality of the water distributed by this public water system used for drinking water or human consumption purposes and has provided TCEQ with laboratory test results that indicate that the water no longer requires boiling prior to use as of February 23, 2021, 11:30 a.m.

“It is important to note that the areas indicated on the attached map in RED remain under a DO NOT USE notice until further information and test results are acquired. This rescind notice only applies to the areas in GREEN on the attached map.

“If you have questions concerning this matter, you may contact Allison Strube or Andy Vecellio with the office of the Director of Water Utilities at 325-657-4209, 301 W. Beauregard.”

“El Febrero 16, 2021, la Comisión de Calidad Ambiental de Texas requirió que el sistema público de agua City of San Angelo, PWS TX2260001, emitiera un Aviso de Hervir Agua para informar a clientes, individuos o empleados que debido a condiciones que ocurrieron recientemente en el sistema público de agua, el agua de este sistema público de agua debía ser hervida antes de que se usara como agua potable o para otros fines de consumo humano.

“El sistema público de agua ha tomado las medidas correctivas necesarias para restaurar la calidad del agua distribuida por este sistema público de agua utilizada como agua potable o para otros fines de consumo humano y ha proporcionado a la TCEQ resultados de pruebas de laboratorio que indican que el agua ya no requiere hervir antes de usarse a partir del Febrero 23, 2021, 11:30 a.m.

“Es importante tener en cuenta que las áreas indicadas en el mapa adjunto en ROJO permanecen bajo un aviso de NO UTILIZAR hasta que se obtengan más información y resultados de las pruebas. Este aviso de anulación solo se aplica a las áreas en VERDE en el mapa adjunto.”