SAN ANGELO, Texas(ConchoValleyHomepage) — The boil water notice placed over several southeast areas of San Angelo has been lifted as of 3:35 p.m. on Thursday, July 20.

The noticed was instated after a water main broke near the San Angelo City Water Quality plant located on Metcalfe Street.

“The public water system has taken the necessary corrective actions to restore the quality of the water distributed by this public water system used for drinking water or human consumption purposes and has provided TCEQ with laboratory test results that indicate the water no longer requires boiling prior to use,” the City of San Angelo said in a press release.