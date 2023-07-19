SAN ANGELO, Texas(ConchoValleyHomepage) — A boil water notice has been issued for areas in southeast San Angelo after a water main broke near the San Angelo City Water Quality plant.

The notice affects the following neighborhoods and general areas:

Tres Rios area

Belaire area

Glenmore area

Goodfellow Air Force Base

Christoval Road

Janie Lane to Butterfly Lane, along FM 1223

A map of the area under the boil water notice, courtesy of the City of San Angelo

For the full boil water notice, visit the City of San Angelo’s webpage regarding the matter. For more information about boil water notices, visit the City of San Angelo’s boil water notice information webpage.