Boil Water Notice issued for portions of Mason, Texas

MASON, Texas – The City of Mason, Texas issued a boil water notice for a portion of the city due to a water main break, according to the City of Mason Texas – Public Information Facebook page on Monday, November 22, 2021.

According to the post, the water main break occurred on Gooch Street and the following streets will be without water until the main is fixed:

Ranck

Gooch

Bridge

Hey

McCollum

Cedar

Morrow

Loving

Pontotoc

Hawkins

Bickenbach

The City of Mason, Texas reminds users that until the main is fixed and water is turned back on, please boil water until further notice.