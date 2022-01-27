JUNCTION, Texas – The City of Junction issued a boil water notice on Thursday, January 27th due to a leak in a water main break located at North 8th and Pecan Street.

According to the notice, the drop in the water lines, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) has required the Public Water System and the City of Junction Water Treatment Plant to notify customers to boil their water prior to consumption.

To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking and for making ice should be boiled and cooled prior to consumption. The water should be vigorous, rolling boil for two minutes. In lieu of boiling, you may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source.

Due to the water main break, Junction ISD is advising families to send extra bottled water to school with your child until further notice. The cafeteria team will be boiling water for necessary use. Water fountains will not be in use until further notice.

When it is no longer necessary to boil the water, the water system officials will notify the public that the water is safe for consumption.

For more information regarding the boil water notice, contact the City of Junction at 325-446-2622.

Courtesy: City of Junction; Junction ISD