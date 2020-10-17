Boil water notice for portions of San Angelo

(Friday, October 16, 2020 San Angelo, TX) – A boil water notice has been put in place this evening for portions of San Angelo, Texas. The City says that, “multiple breaks of water mains in various areas of San Angelo has resulted in a reduction in water pressure.”

This affects all customers inside Loop 306. Customers outside the loop east of Howard Street / O.C. Fisher Dam on the north side of town and those customers outside the loop east of Foster Road on the south side of town.

Residents in these areas are instructed to boil water prior to consumption, including washing hands/face, brushing teeth, drinking, etc. Children, seniors, and persons with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable to harmful bacteria, and all customers should follow these directions.

To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and ice making should be boiled and cooled prior to use for drinking water or human consumption purposes. The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes.

In lieu of boiling, individuals may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source for drinking water or human consumption purposes. When it is no longer necessary to boil the water, the public water system officials will notify customers that the water is safe for drinking water or human consumption purposes.

Map of affected area. Courtesy: City of San Angelo, Texas

