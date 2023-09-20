SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — The San Angelo Police Department has identified the body found at Mary E. Lee Park.

On September 14, officers from SAPD’s lake division were dispatched to Mary E. Lee Park in the late afternoon after receiving a call about a deceased person in the water. The identity of the victim was withheld at the time to first notify the family, and no foul play was suspected.

Jovany Guzman Obituary

39-year-old Jovany Guzman from Midland, Texas, was described in his obituary as a son, brother, and friend who loved music, fashion, and movies, especially cartoons, and someone who made life fun.

“Jovany meant more to his family than he ever understood. He was a free-spirited person who talked to everyone and made time to remind you he loved you no matter what,” said the obituary.

Guzman was a faithful man and active in Celebrate Recovery. He was known to make sure everyone felt welcome in any meeting he attended.

“He was loved by the recovery community and will be truly missed by all that knew him,” said the obituary.

