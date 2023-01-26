Bell County (FOX 44) – Jurors in the manslaughter trial of former Temple Police Carmen Decruz saw body and dash camera video Wednesday that was taken during the December 2, 2019 shooting that ended the life of Michael Dean.

Decruz shot Dean after a traffic stop near SE H.K. Dodgen Loop and Little River Road just after 8 that evening.

Prosecutors called several witnesses during the second day of testimony, including Temple Police Officers Carmen Davila, Nicolas Prouty, Det. Ashley Cunningham, and Texas Ranger Adam Russell.

This photo provided by the family of Michael Dean, shows Dean with his daughter Te’yana. Dean was killed Dec. 2, 2019, in Temple (Courtesy from Michael Dean Family via AP)

Prouty and Davilla testified that when they got on the scene of the shooting, they found Decruz performing CPR on Dean and wrapping his head in gauze. They said they offered to take over the CPR, but Decruz initially waved them off and told them to handle a group of bystanders who had gathered at the scene.

Jurors saw video of all of these incidents taking place. They also saw dash cam video of Decruz kicking his patrol car’s door.

Dr. Elizabeth Ventura of Southwestern Institute of Forensic Science testified that during Dean’s autopsy, she determined the gun that fired the fatal shot at Dean was three to five feet away from him.

She also testified that Dean’s blood alcohol level was .2, which is more than double the legal driving limit of .08. Dr. Ventura says Dean also had marijuana in his system.

Texas Ranger Adam Russell testified smelling marijuana coming from Dean’s car.