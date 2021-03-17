Boat found wrapped around tree after severe Alabama storms

News

by: CBS 42 Digital Team,

Posted: / Updated:

Boat wrapped around tree in Dallas County (Central Alabama Electric Cooperative)

DALLAS COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — “That’s a boat y’all.”

Boat wrapped around tree in Dallas County (Central Alabama Electric Cooperative)

The Central Alabama Electric Cooperative workers who took this picture in Dallas County, Alabama needn’t say more. As utility crews worked to assess damage following severe storms Wednesday afternoon, they happened upon this incredible sight.

“Please take these storms seriously throughout the afternoon and night,” the cooperative posted on its Facebook page. “Have a way to receive weather alerts and be prepared.”

CBS 42 also obtained footage of a funnel cloud observed near Selma, a city in the county.

WATCH: Funnel cloud observed in Selma, Alabama (Courtesy of Garrett Price)

Tree damage was reported in parts of Central Alabama such as Billingsley. Thousands of people were without power Wednesday afternoon, Alabama Power reported.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

San Angelo

46°F Clear Feels like 41°
Wind
8 mph NNE
Humidity
58%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low around 40F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
40°F Clear skies. Low around 40F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph N
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Robert Lee

47°F Clear Feels like 42°
Wind
10 mph N
Humidity
54%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 38F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.
38°F Clear skies. Low 38F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph N
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Eldorado

45°F Clear Feels like 40°
Wind
10 mph NNE
Humidity
57%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 37F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
37°F Clear skies. Low 37F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph N
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Mertzon

45°F Clear Feels like 39°
Wind
10 mph NNE
Humidity
58%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 37F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
37°F Clear skies. Low 37F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph N
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Eden

44°F Clear Feels like 38°
Wind
11 mph N
Humidity
60%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 38F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
38°F Clear skies. Low 38F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph NNW
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

46° / 40°
Clear
Clear 0% 46° 40°

Thursday

69° / 37°
Sunny
Sunny 2% 69° 37°

Friday

68° / 38°
Sunny
Sunny 3% 68° 38°

Saturday

74° / 47°
Sunny
Sunny 4% 74° 47°

Sunday

75° / 54°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 2% 75° 54°

Monday

74° / 50°
Cloudy
Cloudy 20% 74° 50°

Tuesday

77° / 52°
Sunny
Sunny 1% 77° 52°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

45°

12 AM
Clear
0%
45°

43°

1 AM
Clear
0%
43°

43°

2 AM
Clear
1%
43°

44°

3 AM
Clear
1%
44°

43°

4 AM
Clear
1%
43°

42°

5 AM
Clear
1%
42°

41°

6 AM
Clear
1%
41°

41°

7 AM
Clear
2%
41°

41°

8 AM
Sunny
2%
41°

45°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
45°

49°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
49°

53°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
53°

57°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
57°

59°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
59°

63°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
63°

65°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
65°

66°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
66°

67°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
67°

67°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
67°

66°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
66°

61°

8 PM
Clear
0%
61°

57°

9 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
57°

53°

10 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
53°

50°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
50°

Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo

Skylive Cameras

Cactus West

Cactus East

Cactus North

Cactus South

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to once every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.