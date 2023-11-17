TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44/KWKT)— If you think it’s too early to put on your Santa hat, think again. Families across central Texas are in need of your help to make a child’s Christmas special.

The Blue Santa Program in Temple, has been assisting families for over a decade.

“For those people within the community that may need a little extra help during the holidays and stuff like that, we are able to be that help for them. So, you know, just collecting those gifts that we can give to those families within our community,” says City of Temple PR Specialist Charlese Butler.

Tomorrow is the last day to send in an application for your child to receive a gift.

You can also submit a form on behalf of a family member and drop off the application at the temple police department lobby.

Temple residents and local businesses can contribute to Blue Santa by making donations up until the toy drive in December.

“We just ask that anybody [that] has any unwrapped toys and books that they can donate, that they do that and donations are taken year round. So you can always donate,” says Butler.

And on Saturday, December 2, not only will those toys will be distrusted to families at the Bella Blue Café in Temple but you can have coffee with a cop.

The Temple Fire Department is also taking donations for their Rescue Elves Program.

For more information on both donation drives, you can visit here.