Blood donations for victims of mass shootings

The Concho Valley blood donation rates increase after El Paso and Dayton mass shootings, as blood supply is in replenishing mode

SAN ANGELO – The two mass shootings that happened in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio have taken the lives over 30 victims and many are still recovering from their injuries.

Since then, well over 200 people have donated blood components in the Concho Valley, and there is still a dire need for more.

Vitalant Blood Services sent 376 units of blood on Saturday to El Paso to aid shooting victims and that blood came from the entire nation, including San Angelo.

In the summer, there is already a shortage of blood as it is, and blood takes time and testing to become ready to be used.

This is why, it’s so important to always keep the blood supply up, because you never know when it will be needed the most.

We are proud to say that our local community has stepped up to the plate and has been donating more than ever.

“We were in Brownwood on Tuesday, and we saw twice as many people that we normally see, come out and donate blood. Also, about 20-percent of everyone that donated was a first-time donor. That’s really important, that folks are coming out for the first time to donate. We hope it won’t be their last time,” explained Linda Grace, who is a Donor Recruitment Supervisor at Vitalant in San Angelo.

Currently, a lot of the blood supply from our community is in ‘replenishing mode’ after so much has been sent off. So, there is still a need for volunteers to donate blood.