Blaine’s host benefit for Al Jones

SAN ANGELO, Texas– Blaine’s Pub host a benefit for Al Jones, local tire store owner who was recently diagnosed with pancreases cancer.

Event Coordinator, Stephen Dooley said ” It’s real important to everybody, it brings the community together. With all the ruckus that’s going on and all that stuff. It’s good to have all these people come together and see what God and Jesus does for everybody. I think that’s important, just as important as anything we are doing for Al, is getting everybody together. Have a good time and everybody just behave themselves.”

All proceeds raised at the event were given to Al and his family to give them a helping hand with his medical bills.