Black Friday in the Concho Valley

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Happy Black Friday! There are deals all over the Concho Valley and the mad dash for deals this Thanksgiving weekend is on.

Black Friday is one of the busiest shopping days of the year and with sales at stores like Target and Best Buy, shoppers were hunting down deals as soon as the doors opened. Although, this year, stores decided to stay closed at midnight and open in the morning. People were out shopping as early as 5 am at Target, Best Buy, Academy and Walmart.

Americans plan to spend over $859 billion dollars on gifts this year. We caught up with Tabatha Sumrall, Store Director at Academy, who told us you can shop online if you didn’t make it out in the morning.

“Right now you can buy online to ship to your house but our pick-up in store sales start at 9 am. That’s when they release to the website and you’ll be able to buy them and come in store to pick them up,” said Sumrall.

After the pandemic last year, it seems people are ready to get back to in-store shopping and stores like target had a line that was stretched down the sidewalk.

“The number one thing on my list right now is probably a gift for my mom. I’ve been looking really hard because she kind of has everything,” said Black Friday shopper Jillian Dobbs.

With all the excitement of good deals, shoppers should keep in mind that this is the second Black Friday of the pandemic and with supply chain issues affecting most retailers, shoppers can expect fewer deals, more items out of stock and shipping delays.