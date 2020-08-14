Bison rips woman’s pants off at South Dakota state park in attack caught on video

CUSTER STATE PARK, S.D. (KELO) — Officials at Custer State Park are reminding people to keep their distance after an incident with a bison left a woman unconscious.

It all started Wednesday evening when a woman got off a motorcycle and approached a bison calf, The Custer County Chronicle reports.

An adult bison charged her, catching her belt on its horn and tossing her around violently.

Eventually her pants came off, and she fell to the ground.

The paper says she was flown to the hospital, but her injuries were not serious.

More Stories for you

• Clear the Shelters 2020: The partnership between Concho Valley PAWS and the City of San Angelo Animal Shelter

SAN ANGELO, Texas — San Angelo’s Concho Valley PAWS is the organization that helps get pets adopted out of the City of…

• City urges boaters to clean, drain and dry boats to prevent zebra mussel infestation

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Cited in a July 31 news release, Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) has upgraded O.H. Ivie…

• Cornyn: Texas small businesses to receive $18.6 million in COVID-19 relief grants

WASHINGTON – The Department’s Economic Development Administration (EDA) is awarding $18.6 million to numerous small…

• 34 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed by the Tom Green County Health Department

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Health Department is continuing to provide updated information regarding COVID-19 tests in San…

• 41st death from COVID-19 confirmed by TGC Health Department

SAN ANGELO, TX — The Tom Green County Health Department has confirmed the 41st death related to COVID-19, according t…

• Multiple Law Enforcement agencies investigating after suspect named in federal warrant for Possession of Child Pornography turns gun on himself

SAN ANGELO, Texas – UPDATE 8/13/20 6:00 P.M. Per the DPS – Today, at approximately 8:30 a.m., the Texas Department o…