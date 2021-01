TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (NewsNation Now) — The new coronavirus variant first reported in the United Kingdom then later reported in Colorado and California has now been detected in Florida, the state's department of health said Thursday.

"Florida has evidence of the first identified case of the UK COVID-19 variant in Martin County," the department said in a tweet. "The individual is a male in his 20s with no history of travel. The Department is working with the CDC on this investigation."