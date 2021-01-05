Birthday Shout-outs: Tuesday, January 5

It’s time for the Birthday Roll-call for Tuesday, January 5. Our birthdays include:
RAPHAEL ORTIZ 48 happy birthday from your family and friends ‘have a good one’!
DANIEL SOSA 27 We Love you From Mom and Nana!
JAXSON DASHAUN DAVIS 10 Have great day, Jax! Love Mom, Dad and Family!
JO ANN TURNER Happy Birthday, love your family!

And Happy Birthday to everyone in the Concho Valley celebrating a birthday today. If you would like for us to announce your name on Concho Valley This Morning, click here. Just be sure to get birthdays in a few days early.

