Birthday Shout-outs: Thursday, January 7

IT’S TIME NOW FOR THE BIRTHDAY ROLL CALL!

BIRTHDAYS FOR TODAY, THURSDAY, JANUARY 7TH, INCLUDE



NORA MILLER 64 From your brother Robert Lara!

PATRICIA ORTEGA 51 May you have a blessed Happy Birthday!

TRISH JOST 47 Happy Birthday! Have a beautiful day!

DELANEY GRIMES 18 To our favorite cheerleader, Chick-Fil-A worker, and future teacher.

HAYLIE RUIZ 12 Happy birthday from grandma, mom, mason and nick!

JESSYKA RAELYNN TREVINO 4 Happy birthday Jessie; grandma mommy sister n bubba love you!

Happy Birthday to everyone celebrating a birthday today in the Concho Valley! If there is someone who is celebrating a birthday soon, and you want us to announce their name, click here to submit the information. Please submit birthdays a few days early!