Birthday Roll Call for Wednesday, February 19th

Good Morning Concho Valley! It’s time for the Concho Valley Birthday Roll Call! Here are the Concho Valley residents celebrating a birthday for Wednesday, February 19th:

Alfred Rios 58 Karen Ussery 51 Sharon Ussery 51 Matthew Dela Rosa 38 Jimmito Jay Yanez 34 Alexandra Gomez 16 Isabella Gomez 16 Taj Tatum 8 George Garcia Wayne Boyd Jessica Dela Garza

Happy Birthday to everyone in the Concho Valley celebrating a birthday today. If you would like for us to announce your name on Concho Valley This Morning…Go to conchovalleyhomepage.com, hover over the community tab, click on Birthday Greetings and fill in the submission form — Just make sure to get your birthday in to us a few days early.

Add a birthday here to be announced on

Concho Valley This Morning

[Click Here: Birthday Greetings]

Fill out the form (don’t forget the pronunciation guide!)

Please make sure to fill this form out a few days early!

