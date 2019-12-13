Birthday Roll call for December the 13th to the 15th

It’s time for the Birthday Roll Call!

Friday Dec. 13th
Roy Lee Shaw 61
Veronica Munoz 13
Jania Shernet-Monquie Wilson Griffin 12
Debbie Camfield
Kathy Munoz

Saturday Dec. 14th
Sandra Flores 51
Brenda Wellen
Tony Akin

Sunday Dec. 15th
Margie Jackson 71
John Terrazas 52
Janell Wilson 24
Holt teplicek 13
Hadalee Kolster 10
Allieanna Thomas-Johnson 7
Serenity Rodriguez 6
Garland Sennette

So happy birthday to everyone in the Concho Valley celebrating a birthday today and this weekend. If you want your name announced on Concho Valley this Morning follow the link and make sure to get your birthday in a few days early.

